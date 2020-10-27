Modesto PD releases bodycam footage of police shooting inside Walgreens

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police released Monday the body camera footage from the officers who shot and wounded a man inside a Walgreens.

The shooting happened in the Walgreens near West Roseburg and McHenry avenues in Modesto just after 4 p.m. last Wednesday.

Body camera video shows an officer questioning the driver of a vehicle about his passenger during a traffic stop at the Walgreens parking lot. The driver can be heard denying knowing who the passenger was during questioning.

Police say the passenger went into a nearby Walgreens, where the footage shows another officer talking with him and asking for an ID.

Modesto police released this photo of the handgun the passenger had in his possession when he was chased by officers.

When the officer lets the passenger know he is going to be detained, the video shows the passenger run away.

In the video, the passenger can be seen holding a revolver while running between the store’s aisles. At one point he says, “Hey, I’m gonna shoot.”

Body camera footage shows one of the officers shoot the passenger after he was cornered against some boxes inside the middle of an aisle.

Police say the man was wounded by the officer’s gunfire and the footage shows blood behind his ear.

The man’s revolver was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Modesto police detectives and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.