CHP: 18-month-old boy in Modesto killed in hit-and-run

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-month-old boy in Modesto was killed in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened on Glenn Avenue near Ustick Road just after 5 p.m.

CHP says a Toyota sedan was driving westbound on Glenn Avenue when the boy walked onto the road. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Santiago Martinez, allegedly continued to drive after hitting the boy. 

According to CHP, nearby witnesses followed the sedan for about a mile and contacted the driver, who then returned to the scene. 

The 18-month-old was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. 

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, CHP says. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the crash. 

