Modesto police: 20-month-old girl found dead; grandfather arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto grandfather was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and child abuse following the death of a 20-month-old girl, according to police.

Police said a family member called to report they had received information that the girl’s guardian was receiving treatment out of the area, and they were unsure of the girl’s whereabouts.

Tuesday, around 10:30 a.m., Modesto Police Department officers responded to Manchester Court Apartment on Standiford Avenue, where they found the girl dead.

Police said the girl’s cause of death is still being investigated, but “obvious signs of neglect were present.”

Bryan Hicks, 42, was arrested Wednesday night after being transported from a facility in Bakersfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Dodge at Dodges@modestopd.com.