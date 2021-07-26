Modesto Police: 3 arrested during drug bust, over $100K and 8 pounds of cocaine seized

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three men were arrested Monday after a months-long investigation into cocaine sales around the Modesto area.

On Thursday, July 22, investigators watched a drug sale happen in the Century Center parking lot near East Orangeburg Avenue and Oakdale Road.

Investigators said they stopped the vehicle and one kilogram of cocaine was found inside.

Authorities said they arrested the driver who they identified as 23-year-old Luis Zamudio.

During their investigation, officers issued a search warrant at a home on Hot Springs Lane in Riverbank.

Police officials said they found $109,000 in cash and eight pounds of cocaine with children inside the home.

Police arrested 23-year-old Gilberto Robles and 31-year-old Carlos Valenzuela in connection to the investigation.

All three men are booked on multiple felony drug charges.

