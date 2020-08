MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department says officers arrested two people Thursday for charges related to grand theft auto.

Police say they saw 20-year-old Viola Battiste and 24-year-old Jamie White in a stolen vehicle on Alice Street near College Avenue.

They were both arrested around 9 a.m.

According to Modesto police, Battiste and White are suspected of being involved in other grand theft auto cases.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.