Modesto police arrest 3 bank robbery suspects in 2 weeks

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the past two weeks, Modesto police have arrested three suspects tied to two separate bank robberies and an attempted bank robbery.

Police say Wednesday afternoon, 41-year-old Casey Harden, from Modesto, is suspected of using a note to demand money from the Citibank on Oakdale Road.

Harden ran off with cash and hid in a nearby dumpster, where officers say they found him later that day. The money and other evidence were found nearby.

Police arrested Harden and he was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

A Stockton man who was suspected of attempted robbery at the F&M Bank on McHenry Avenue was arrested Tuesday, according to Modesto police.

Police say Rhuben Thomas, 51, allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding money on Dec. 21. When the teller couldn’t open the cash drawer, Thomas ran.

Just last Wednesday, police say they arrested Robert Graves after investigators used surveillance images to track him down.

Police say the 41-year-old Modesto man robbed the McHenry Avenue F&M Bank. He now faces charges for robbery and violating his probation.