MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a long-term investigation into a drug trafficking organization led to the arrest of 31 people.

Police say they destroyed 12,000 marijuana plants and seized nearly $900,000 in cash.

The 16 search warrants also resulted in the removal of 15 firearms, which included several assault rifles.

According to police, they received help from multiple agencies, including the Department of Fish and Wildlife.