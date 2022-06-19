MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department arrested a person who stole multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition early Sunday morning.

Ammunition recovered by the Modesto Police photo courtesy of the Modesto Police Department

According to police officials, officers responded to a call of a break-in at 4:34 am that led them to Turner’s Outdoorsman, located on Parkway Plaza. Police arrived and spotted a vehicle leaving the area.

A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect’s vehicle collided with two patrol cars, but no one was hurt in the crash, police said.

Officers recovered several guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition belonging to Turner’s Outdoorsman. The suspect was booked into jail on multiple charges.