Modesto police arrest two people in connection to deadly hit-and-run

MODESTO, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Modesto that happened at 8th and L streets on Tuesday.

The Modesto Police Department says they were contacted by someone who saw the vehicle and followed the driver back to a home in the Enslen area on Thursday afternoon.

Paul Muratore, 67, was arrested on several charges including vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, felon in possession of a firearm, and drug charges. He also had an active warrant out for his arrest, police said.

Police also arrested 61-year-old Lori Jardin for aiding and abetting following the commission of a felony.

Investigators said they are still searching for the driver of a silver 2006-2010 Dodge Charger.

Based on surveillance video, investigators said the driver saw the hit-and-run and followed Muratore as he fled the scene.

That driver is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Raduechel by email at ‪raduechelr@modestopd.com‬.