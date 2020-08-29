Modesto police close road amid straight pride event

THE LATEST (Aug. 29):

3 p.m.

The demonstrations have ended, according to police.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police officials announced street closures to prevent traffic issues during a scheduled straight pride event Saturday afternoon.

Police officials made the announcement at 1:24 p.m. that McHenry Avenue is closed from Briggsmore Avenue to Granger Avenue in both directions and asked the public to use alternate routes.

According to event flyers released earlier in the week, a Stanislaus County straight pride event was scheduled to commence in front of a Planned Parenthood location on McHenry Avenue from Noon to 2:00 p.m.

No information was released on how long the road closure will be active.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



