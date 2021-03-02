Modesto police: Enochs HS teacher arrested, charged with annoying or molesting student

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department arrested an Enochs High School teacher in connection to allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Police said Patrick Mester has been charged with annoying or molesting a child under age 18.

At this time, police have not released further detail related to the incident.

Modesto City Schools said Mester was employed with MCS since the 2003-2004 school year and has been at Enochs High School as a music and band teacher since 2007-2008.

MCS said Mester will have no contact with students and cannot visit MCS facilities until the investigation is complete.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Garza at 209-572-9564.