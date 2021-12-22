Modesto police identify victims of double homicide; search continues for shooter

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police have identified the two people who died in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Julian Sisk and 19-year-old Taurean Travis, who are both Modesto residents.

Police said they received reports of multiple gunshots just before 1:30 p.m. on Thrasher Avenue near Oregon Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and said they found two people, now identified as Sisk and Travis, who were injured.

Both Sisk and Travis died at the scene from their injuries.

Police are still investigating the killings and they do not yet have any information on a shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Grant at 209-342-9104 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.