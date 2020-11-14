Modesto police investigate after vehicle with shooting victim inside crashes into home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police are investigating after a shooting victim was found Friday in a vehicle that had crashed into a house.

Around 1:40 p.m., Modesto police say callers reported hearing gunfire on Celeste Drive near Presidio Avenue.

Police say a man, who had been shot at least once, was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a fire hydrant and a home. The residents of the home were not hurt, according to police.

The unidentified victim later died at a local hospital.

Another person who investigators later learned was related to the shooting walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police. Investigators do not know how that person was involved in the shooting on Celeste Drive.

Nearby Coleman F. Brown Elementary School was placed on lockdown during the shooting. Police say the few children and staff who were still on campus at the time were unharmed and later sent home.

Police have not released any information about the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to contact Detective Joshua Lawrence at 209-572-9642. Witnesses can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 209-541-4636.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.