MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a home along Glendale Avenue near Trask Lane, just north of Yosemite Boulevard.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

At this time, police have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive.

This is a developing story.