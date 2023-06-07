(KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Modesto on Wednesday morning.
The homicide took place on Monticello Lane, just south of West Hatch Road, according to police.
This is a developing story.
by: Matthew Nobert
