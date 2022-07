MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police said they are investigating a shooting between an officer and an unidentified suspect.

The shooting happened on Entrada Way near Orangeburg Avenue.

There will be a large police presence at the scene as they look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

According to police, no officers were injured. There is no information on whether a suspect is injured or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.