Modesto police investigating shooting that killed 2 people

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police said they are investigating a double homicide that happened on Tuesday.

Police said they received reports just before 1:30 p.m. of multiple gunshots in the area of Thrasher Avenue and Oregon Drive.

Officers then went to the area and said they found two victims who were injured. Those two people died at the scene from their injuries, police said.

Modesto police said they do not have any information on the shooter, but officers are searching the area.

Authorities have yet to identify the two victims.

What led up to the shooting has yet to be reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grant at 209-342-9104 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

This is a developing story.