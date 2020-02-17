Modesto police investigating why man was on road before being fatally hit

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a man was struck and killed by a car Saturday night.

A man had just been hit by a car when an officer in the area of Coffee Road and Ensenada Drive happened upon the scene. Police identified the man as 36-year-old Psyoth Sao and said he died at the scene.

The driver stayed on the scene and police identified him as Riverbank resident Larry Lindsey. Although Lindsey was arrested for being under the influence of narcotics, police said they are still investigating whether that played a role in the accident.

According to police, they have received conflicting statements about how Sao ended up on the road and are investigating why he was on the road outside of the designated crosswalk before being struck.

Police are looking for additional witnesses to come forward, including a driver in a truck who may have witnessed the crash.