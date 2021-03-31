Modesto police launch first gyroplane air support unit in US

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department have deployed the first gyroplane air support unit in the county that is equipped with modern law enforcement equipment.

On Monday, the department began a six-month air support pilot program using a gyroplane to help with their policing efforts.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a gyroplane is an aircraft that achieves lift by a free-spinning motor as the aircraft is propelled forward, which is different than a helicopter that uses an engine to rotate its blades, creating lift from below.

Modesto police officials said the gyroplane mimics a helicopter’s capabilities and can complete about 90% of what a helicopter can do at a fraction of the cost, according to the aircraft’s operators.

Officials said helicopters can cost millions to purchase, equip and operate, whereas early reports show that leasing a gyroplane will cost the department about $65 an hour.

The cost of operating an helicopter could cost the department more than $750 an hour, according to officials.

In the release, officials said affordability is the biggest challenge law enforcement agencies face when deciding to adopt an air support unit, while research has shown police air support has led enhanced officer and public safety, higher arrest rates and a drop in crime.

Officials said the six-month trial will be use to evaluate the effectiveness and operations cost of the gyroplane.

The gyroplane being used by Modesto police is the first one in the country that is equipped with a thermal camera, spotlight, police radios and a moving map system.

In a video showing the gyroplane in flight, police officials identity the aircraft by its call sign: Owl5.