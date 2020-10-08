Modesto police looking for 5 men who may have information about August shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police say they are looking for five men who may have information about a shooting that happened at a local nightclub in August.

Just after midnight on Aug. 10, a dispute broke out at Candela Night Club on 7th Street between two groups, according to police.

Police say the groups left the nightclub before shots were fired, hitting one person who was involved in the fight three times. A bystander was also grazed by one of the shots.

Both people survived their wounds.

Modesto police released five images of men who were seen leaving the nightclub then getting into a lifted, white Ford F-150 with chrome wheels. Multiple gunshots were then fired from the direction of the truck as it drove north down 7th Street and away from the club.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Wilson at WilsonD@modestopd.com or 209-342-9130. They can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.