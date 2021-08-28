Modesto Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died early Saturday morning after being shot multiple times.

Modesto police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting on H Street near Highway 99 at around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating but no additional information about the victim or the shooter was released.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Detective Darien Wilson at WilsonD@Modestopd.com or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

This story is developing.