MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The collision happened just before 8 p.m., police said.

A silver Nissan Sentra traveling westbound on Standiford Avenue hit the man who stepped into the path of the vehicle, authorities said. The driver then stayed at the scene during the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Rivera at 209-342-6105.