Modesto Police: Man who followed female employees faces attempted kidnapping charges

(Left) Photo of a man who allegedly followed female employees in Modesto. (Right) Pickup truck connected to the case. (Courtesy: Modesto Police Department)

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was taken into custody on suspicion of following female employees in Modesto as they went to and from work.

The Modesto Police Department reported the arrest Wednesday, saying the unidentified man will face attempted kidnapping charges.

According to police, the man would reportedly loiter around businesses such as Target, Burlington Coat Factory and Safeway, as well as parking lots. He was usually seen around the end of business hours.

Photos posted by the police department also included a surveillance image of a red pickup truck involved in the incidents.

Anyone who has any information about the incidents has been asked to call Detective Wilson at wilsond@modestopd.com.