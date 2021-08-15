Modesto Police: Officer shot while searching home, shooter arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A police officer is in critical condition Sunday morning after being shot during a search of a Modesto home.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, Modesto police officials said one of their officers was shot at a home on East Orangeburg Avenue near Satariano Lane.

A motorcyclist was seen driving recklessly near West Orangeburg Avenue and Enslen Avenue and when a Modesto traffic officer tried to pull the rider over, police officials said he drove off instead.

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s helicopter was able to track the rider to the house on East Orangeburg Avenue and when additional officers arrived, the rider exited the home and surrendered.

Police said the rider was found with drugs and evidence that he was selling them, so investigators obtained a search warrant for the home.

When officers began searching the home, a man inside started shooting at them.

One officer was struck by gunfire before the shooter was injured by police firing back.

The wounded officer was taken to a local hospital where he is “listed in critical, but stable condition,” according to the release.

The shooter was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before being released back into police custody and is facing multiple charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.