Modesto police: Officers shot, injured person near Woodland, North Rosemore avenues

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A person was injured after being shot by officers Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said.

The department said officers responded to a security check call around 11:40 a.m. near Woodland and North Rosemore avenues, where a person was reportedly in possession of a firearm.

Police said they located the person, and a shooting occurred.

The person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown, police said.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.