MODESTO, Calif. (KXTL) — A man was killed in Modesto on Saturday night after suffering injuries from multiple gun shot wounds, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police said they found one victim in the area of Dallas Avenue and Park Hurst Way suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the roadway. The officers provided medical aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived and took over.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive the injuries he sustained and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives with the Modesto Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Joshua Lawrence at 209-572-9642 or lawrencej@modestopd.com

This is a developing story.