Modesto police release body cam footage of shooting involving double-homicide suspect

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department released body cam video of officers responding to a triple shooting and video of an officer shooting the suspect days later.

Friday, Oct. 16, officers responded to the area of Semple and Jones streets for a triple shooting.

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Brandon Dewayne Wheeler, 29-year-old Emilia Natale and 35-year-old Jimmy Lee Sullivan.

Wheeler and Natale died from their injuries.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, near Sherwood Forest Park in Stockton, a Modesto police officer shot the man suspected in the double homicide.

Modesto officers found the suspect, now identified as David Cummings Jr. of Stockton, inside the same vehicle seen leaving the area of the triple shooting.

When officers made contact, Cummings got out of the car and ran.

The bodycam video posted by the Modesto Police Department shows the suspect has a gun.

After Cummings was shot by an officer, authorities rendered aid before he was taken to an area hospital.

On Oct. 21, officers said they did not believe Wheeler and Natale were the intended targets of the Cummings.

This is incident remains under investigation by multiple agencies.