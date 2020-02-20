Update: 2 missing Modesto kids found safe

The latest on missing Modesto kids (Feb. 20, 10:45 a.m.) — Payten and David have been located and are safe, according to the Modesto Police Department.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Modesto are searching for two children last seen Wednesday morning when they were dropped off at school.

Payten Burnett, 12, and David Portillo, 13, did not show up to any classes at Roosevelt Junior High and are believed to have left together.

As of Thursday morning, they were still missing.

Burnett was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black jeans with Converse shoes. She has blonde hair dyed purple at the ends.

Police provided photos of both Burnett and Portillo, but only gave a description of Burnett.

Anyone who sees these kids or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.