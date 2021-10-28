Modesto police search for attacker who left man unconscious on 9th Street bridge

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are searching for the person who attacked a man who was found unconscious on the 9th Street bridge in Modesto on Tuesday.

The victim, who was found unconscious on the bridge’s sidewalk Tuesday morning, had injuries consistent with being assaulted, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police believe the suspect involved may have been driving a blue Nissan Versa, like the one pictured below:

Anyone with any information about this assault are asked to contact Detective Wilson at Wilsond@modestopd.com or contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.