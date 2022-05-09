MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police said they have identified a car of interest in the killing of a DoorDash delivery driver in April.

Police said the car could be a late 90s, 4-door Toyota Camry and is suspected to be connected to the shooting of 56-year-old Andrew Satavu.

(Photo from Modesto Police Department)

Satavu was killed on the night of April 18 after having completed a food delivery for DoorDash.

Reports of a shooting on Gardenia Road between East Briggsmore and East Granger avenues were made around 9:45. When police arrived, they found Satavu with multiple gunshot wounds inside his car.

He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ridenour at 209-495-9844 or via email at RidenourDM@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 to remain anonymous.