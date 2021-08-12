Modesto police search for hit-and-run driver

The truck suspected to be involved in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run.(Courtesy Modesto Police Department)

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a white pickup involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision with a cyclist on McHenry Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The truck struck a 55-year-old cyclist, who died from their injuries after being transported to a local hospital, police say.

The truck is described as a white 2010-2015 lifted Chevrolet Silverado with dark rims. The vehicle appears to have step-up rails on the sides and a chrome grille.

If you have any information regarding the driver of this vehicle or its owner, please call Traffic Officer A. Rivera at 209-342-6150 and reference case number MP21-019742