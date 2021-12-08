Modesto Police search for suspect who left man with fatal injuries in Tuolumne River Regional Park

Robert Banks in an undated photo provided by the Modesto Police Department.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police said they are looking for a homicide suspect who left a man with deadly injuries back in September.

Sharon Bear with the Modesto Police Department said the night of Sept. 28, 42-year-old Reymundo Flores was badly injured at a homeless encampment in the Tuolumne River Regional Park.

Flores died a month later from his injuries.

Now, police are looking for 50-year-old Robert Banks, who they said is behind the unidentified incident that led to Flores’ death.

Bear said investigators have not uncovered a motive behind the incident.

How he died is also not being reported.

On Oct. 26 of this year, officers were called to the 9th Street Bridge for an attempted homicide. A man was found unconscious on the bridge’s sidewalk after he was attacked. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the city’s website, the Tuolumne River Regional Park, or TRRP, consists of “over five-hundred acres of parkland that runs along 7 river miles of the Tuolumne River from the Mitchell Street Bridge west to the Carpenter Road Bridge in Stanislaus County.”

Back in 2019, hundreds of homeless people living in Beard Brook Park were moved into Tuolumne Regional River Park. The tent city, which residents called Beard Brook Village, was home to nearly 450 people, including 17 children.

According to Modesto’s 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan, the shelter under the 9th Street Bridge at the TRRP, called the Modesto Outdoor Emergency Shelter, opened in February 2019. Just over 180 people still living there were relocated to a new emergency shelter upon the closure of the site in December 2019.

Police did not say if Banks is homeless, just that he is a resident of Modesto.

Anyone who knows where Banks is has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or Detective Caldera at 209-572-9538.