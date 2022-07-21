MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department is searching for Melanie Herrera, a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Herrera left her house near Carpenter Avenue and Elm Avenue in South West Modesto on Wednesday around 9:00 p.m. and did not tell anyone where she was going.

Herrera is described as being 5’03” and weighs around 100 lbs. She has red/brown hair and brown eyes, according to Modesto Police.

Police said that Herrera was last seen with a pink backpack and Snoopy slippers.

Anyone with information about Herrera’s whereabouts can call the Modesto Police Department dispatch number at 209-552-2470.