Modesto police search for people seen throwing bags of feces from SUV

Modesto police provided this photo of the white SUV involved in the incidents.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police say they are looking for people who have been throwing bags of feces from an SUV.

Over the past several weeks, police say people in a white SUV have been seen throwing feces-filled bags at businesses and sidewalks in the downtown district.

Another image of the white SUV courtesy of the Modesto Police Department

“This is absolutely uncalled for and we ask that this behavior stop,” Modesto police wrote in a post Monday.

The Modesto Police Department says it is trying to identify the owners of the vehicle, which has been captured on surveillance.

Anyone with information about the SUV has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.