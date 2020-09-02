Modesto police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash at 8th and L streets

Modesto PD describes the truck as an older 1994-2004, dark green Chevy S-10 or GMC Jimmy pick-up. The truck had a tinted back window and an aluminum diamond plate cross toolbox.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department is searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at 8th and L streets, according to police.

Investigators said a man was hit by the truck as he walked north in the crosswalk.

Police said the truck should have significant damage to the front right side.

The identity of the man killed in the hit-and-run has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Modesto PD at 209-521-4636.