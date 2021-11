MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police are searching for a man who escaped during a car chase.

Police identified him as 44-year-old Johnny Nolan Jr. and said he is also wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Modesto police, Nolan has an extensive criminal history.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Bolinger at BolingerR@modestopd.com or to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.