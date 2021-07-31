Modesto Police: Stabbing leaves one man dead

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being stabbed early Saturday morning in Modesto.

The Modesto Police Department said officers responded reports of a stabbing at around 2:30 a.m. on Crocker Lane near Countryside Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a wounded man who had been stabbed during a “gathering.”

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

No arrests were made but a suspect has been detained, according to police.

If anyone has any information regarding the investigation into the stabbing, they are asked to contact Detective Gregory Booza at BoozaG@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

This story is developing.

