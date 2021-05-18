Modesto Police: Stockton men arrested after stealing multiple chainsaws

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton men were arrested after allegedly stealing multiple chainsaws from a Modesto business early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Modesto Police Department says its officers received an alarm activation call around 4:30 a.m. from Westurf Nursery on Claus Road and saw two men driving away after leaving the building.

After conducting a traffic stop, officers say they found multiple stolen chainsaws in the vehicle.

They then learned the suspects had cut the fence surrounding the nursery and broke a window to get inside, according to police.

Stockton residents Michael Carter, 40, and Adam Cox, 33, were arrested and charged on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy.

