MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting inside a Modesto apartment complex Thursday.

Mario Mejia, 23, was arrested on suspicion of homicide after a man was found shot inside an apartment within the Sherwood Gardens complex off Sherwood Avenue, police said. The victim died at the scene.

Mejia was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family members.