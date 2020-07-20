Modesto police: Woman arrested after hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old girl, injured 3 others

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A woman was arrested Sunday evening after a hit-and-run crash in Modesto that killed a 12-year-old girl.

Around 7 p.m., 45-year-old Kelley Ball was driving a 2006 Jeep Laredo when she struck a family of four in a 2013 Nissan Altima at Sisk Road and Plaza Parkway, according to Modesto police.

The 12-year-old girl died at the scene. The father – who was driving – was transported to the hospital with major injuries and the mother was transported with minor injuries.

The 15-year-old son had major injuries and was airlifted to a Bay Area hospital.

Police said Ball ran from her car and into a nearby Walmart where she attempted to take a face mask and shoes.

She was found and taken into custody.

Ball is charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit-and-run, vandalism and felony DUI.

Anyone who may have witnessed Ball driving erratically before the collision is asked to contact Modesto police at 209-521-4636.