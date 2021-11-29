Modesto program aims for self-sufficiency in face of homelessness

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Modesto has partnered with the Downtown Streets Team, a volunteer work-experience initiative, to get more unhoused people off the streets and into homes.

Since launching in January, the Camp2Home program has placed five people into shared housing or apartment-living situations.

After escaping an abusive relationship and living in encampments and shelters, Colleen McBride said she was just happy to have her own room once again.

“Now it’s like everything is just perfect in my life,” McBride told FOX40. “I can’t even imagine being where I’m at now a year ago. So, it’s awesome.”

McBride credited getting involved in Modesto’s Downtown Streets Team and their Camp2Home program for turning her life around.

“Anybody can be and do what I’ve done if they want it bad enough and they’ve got the support system of the street team,” she said.

Just like the name suggests, Camp2Home provides job training and housing to get people out of encampments and shelters and into permanent housing, and on a path to self-sufficiency.

“Everything kind of matched up for her to be here,” said Kathleen Munoz.

Six months ago, Munoz opened up her home and offered to rent out a room as part of the program after her husband died last year.

“It’s a really nice place to be, but it’s no good for one person,” she said.

Camp2Home screens each participant and matches them with an appropriate landlord.

“They spent a couple of months looking for a person that would be a good fit for me and I think they succeeded,” Munoz explained.

With the help of CARES Act funding, the city pays a portion of the rent to landlords like Munoz with the goal that tenants would become fully responsible for payments over time.

“I just hit my six-month mark, and now I’m paying 75% of the rent and they’re paying the 25% and within another six months, I should be paying the full amount,” McBride said.

“This isn’t about the money, it’s about, you know, this helping people to make these steps,” Munoz said.

For McBride and Munoz, what began as an arrangement has transformed into a friendship.

“We spent Thanksgiving together with some friends of hers this Thanksgiving and it was a very wonderful time,” McBride said.

“I think it has become more of a friendship as I see her commitment to making this progress,” Munoz added.

McBride now works at the same shelter she once lived in, an example of success to those still without a home.

“It has worked out really awesome, really great. You know, I couldn’t be better and I want people to see that, hey, it can work,” she said.

Camp2Home says they’re looking to partner with more homeowners, property managers or apartment complexes.

For more information about the program, click or tap here.