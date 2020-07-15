Modesto students to continue distance learning in the fall

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It will remain mostly quiet this upcoming school year at Modesto City School District campuses as students and teachers prepare for more online learning.

“I’m feeling relieved because I was really concerned about the safety of the teachers, of the kids,” Grace Davis High School theater teacher Lindsay Bryan said.

Bryan said although she misses her students, she wants to ensure their safety.

“Excited to go through this online and I think that I can still give my kids a really good positive experience,” she said.

Modesto City School District spokeswoman Becky Fortuna said administrators made the decision due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations throughout California.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to provide everything that our students need to be successful,” Fortuna said.

Even though distance learning is continuing this upcoming school year, Fortuna said there will be some changes. Notably, students’ attendance will be taken and they will be graded.

“If we don’t have kids accountable to showing up at a certain place and time, be it in a virtual forum or in a physical one, when we get there they’re not going to succeed,” Bryan said.

Fortuna said parents will also have different options of how their kids learn.

“Our families have two options for their online learning, the Modesto virtual academy, which is an independent studies program, or distance learning with the classroom teacher,” Fortuna said.

Bryan said as students continue to cope with the daily stresses of growing up in an unprecedented environment, it’s important — especially in this age — to give the kids a chance to shine through the arts.

“As a community, we really let them thrive in this virtual environment so those kids who need that to fill their cup get what they need,” she said.

Classes in Modesto are set to resume on Aug. 10 while Stockton Unified’s first fall day is scheduled for Aug. 3.

The Modesto City School District is also offering a community forum this Thursday so that community members may provide input.