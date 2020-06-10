Modesto teen bowls like a champion despite being legally blind, deaf

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throw after throw, strike after strike, Jacob Gaddam’s mentors say the 16-year-old has the makings of a bowling champion.

“After one lesson, I knew, I knew we had not just a good player, but a very good player,” said Scott Bartlow, one of Jacob’s bowling coaches.

“He’s won multiple awards, he’s won over $10,000 in scholarship money through bowling for college,” said Jacob’s mother, Sherry Gaddam.

“We’re here to support him and let other people know that it’s not what your disability, it’s what your ability that’s going to get you far in life,” said Jacob’s father, Isaac Gaddam.

Jacob is legally blind and deaf. He humbly told FOX40 his skill comes from more than just talent.

“I knew it was going to be probably a struggle at first, but I learned over time,” he said. “If I can just figure out a way to put one and one together, it would eventually work out.”

He’s able to hear with hearing aids and has limited vision. But his parents say, that did not stop their ambitious son.

Jacob first took up bowling at five years old and practiced every single day

“He got his first 800 series this year and he’s bowled 10 300s,” said Sherry

Unfortunately, Jacob hasn’t been able to practice as much as he would like to due to the COVID-19 closures.

“Honestly, COVID sucks because it closed down everything. And unfortunately, I went from bowling every day to having to pretty much take a three-month break,” said Jacob.

Once the lanes reopen, Jacob said he’ll be back at it.

Because for Jacob, bowling is not just about talent, it’s about the work.

“Come on, when it gets down to it, the main thing you’re doing is basically grabbing a ball and throwing it and trying to hit pins,” explained Jacob.

Jacob graduated early from the California Virtual Academy. His next bowling tournament is set for July in Las Vegas.