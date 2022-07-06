MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said its arrested a man in connection with a July 2 shooting incident that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital.

Police said Giovanni Omar Gutierrez-Garcia, 22, was handling a gun in the garage of a home near the victim’s home when the gun was discharged.

According to police, the bullet went through the wall of the victim’s home and struck her in the back as she was sleeping. She is expected to survive.

Police said Gutierrez-Garcia initially left the area but turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

He was booked into Stanislaus County Jail and faces charges of possession of an assault weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury in the commission of a felony.