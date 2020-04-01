Modesto woman gets creative with balloon business in the era of social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Modesto, Calif. (KTXL) -- Denise Seymour has run My Little Balloon Co. for over 35 years but has been struggling since restrictions on gatherings have been put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Seymour and some friends with long gloves and homemade face masks handed out balloons to kids in a makeshift drive-thru.

"Trying to add some color to these gloomy days," Seymour said.

Seymour says she is trying to get creative by selling drive-thru displays as well as deliveries to families to keep her business going while social distancing guidelines are in place.

"Hold on tight it's going to be over," Seymour said. "Be ready for the onslaught of parties and social gatherings once this social distancing is complete."