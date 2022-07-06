SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was killed when her car drove off the road on State Route 99, down an embankment and collided with a tree, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old was headed north near French Camp Road just before midnight when her car collided with a call box before going off the road.

After hitting the tree, the woman’s 2012 Chevrolet caught fire and the woman was pulled out of the vehicle by a passerby, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was taken to San Joaquin County Hospital where she died from her injuries.