MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a 14-year-old is under arrest for a shooting at the start of the year.

The police department said Thomas Williams, 24, was shot and killed while walking on Coffee Road around 10 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The police said they arrested the suspect Friday after a “long and intensive investigation.”

According to the police department, the teen has been charged with homicide and is currently in the Stanislaus County Jail.