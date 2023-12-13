(FOX40.com) — An 18-car accident temporarily closed Mitchell Road Bridge Wednesday morning, the Modesto Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, fire units responding to what was initially reported as a 10-car accident found 15 cars and 3 tractor-trailers that had been involved in a “series of collisions.”

VIDEO ABOVE: Rollover crash leaves three critically injured

The fire department said that a multiple casualty incident that had been declared in response to the crash was canceled after it was discovered that all involved had sustained only minor injuries.

According to the fire department, about 100 to 150 gallons of diesel was spilled and is being “mitigated” by the Department of Environmental Resources.

The bridge is expected to be closed until around 10 a.m.