(FOX40.COM) — A 21-year-old woman died after she was involved in a crash with a driver who was suspected of operating his vehicle under the influence, according to Ceres Police.

The crash happened on Thursday just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Hatch Road and Faith Home Road.

•Video Above: House fire turns into homicide investigation

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person who had been ejected from their vehicle, police said. After attempting to save the person, Modesto Fire crews and an American Medical Response team declared her dead at the scene.

Upon investigation, police learned that a 31-year-old from Empire was driving under the influence, which ultimately led to the crash. Police did not specify whether it was alcohol or drugs that caused his intoxication.

The man was arrested for a DUI resulting in injury or death and second-degree murder.

Investigators are asking anyone who happened to witness the collision to call the Ceres Police Department.