(FOX40.COM) — According to California Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old man has died after crashing a motorcycle into the back of another car in Modesto.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning just after 5:30 on SR-99 heading north, just south of Hammett Road.

Authorities said they received calls of a collision and noticed a man lying within the northbound lanes SR-99 upon arrival.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was approaching Hammett Road in a 2010 Mercedes sedan when incoming traffic forced him to slow down.

Behind him was a motorcyclist, who was traveling at an unknown speed, and crashed into the Mercedes’ rear. The crash caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the bike.

The 21-year-old was declared dead after being transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, CHP added.